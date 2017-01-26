Let’s Talk About:: Thirty-five years ago

by Evelyn Couch

Here is something worth remembering that another friend gave me. Two young lads rescued a heart attack victim. They were Mike Spoors and Fred Groves. They turned onto Ouellette Ave from Wyandotte in a pickup truck when they saw the man fall near the bus stop around 11:15 A.M. Spoors said he hit the brakes and ran to the man and yelled to Fred to get blankets from the truck. A guy beside the man kept repeating that he was dead.

Spoors put one blanket under the victim’s head and covered him with the other. Spoors began cardio-pulmonary resuscitation even though the man’s heart beat and breathing had stopped. The victim revived and started breathing, but went down again. But they got him breathing again and soon the ambulance arrived.

Spoors said that all through the ordeal Groves had to tell people to stand back. He said everyone was standing there as if they thought the man was drunk. Spoors comment, as taken from the newspaper report, was that some people don’t want to get involved but he did not care for that. And Groves said if Mike hadn’t done something, the man would have been dead.

Spoors had some instruction in resuscitation, but not in first aid. He said his actions were instinct and from what he had seen done on television.