13 year old female bitten by dog in Cottam

submitted by Essex County OPP

On Saturday, January 21, at approximately 2:10 p.m. members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Kingsville Detachment were dispatched to a dog bite call that occurred at the corner of Francis and Clark Street in the Town of Kingsville (Cottam).

The 13-year old female was walking with her friend when they passed by two individuals walking three dogs. The male party is described as being in his 30s and the female was described as being 10 to 11 years of age.

One of the dogs broke free from the above described parties and ran up behind the 13-year old female and bit her twice in the back of her leg. Upon returning home, the 13 year old realized that the dog had punctured her skin and she was bleeding. She was brought to a local clinic and received medical treatment for the wounds.

The OPP would like to speak with the owners of the above-noted dog. The dog is described as a light brown dachshund. The other dogs are described as a medium height white dog with curly hair and the other as “a little dog.”

If any person has information regarding this incident or of the identity of the persons involved, they are asked to contact the OPP Kingsville Detachment at 519-733-2345.