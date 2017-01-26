Continued Council Notes for January 16

by Sylene Argent

Looking at CIP for Colchester

Councillor Larry Snively said he would like there to be Community Improvement Plan opportunities for the village of Colchester. He put a motion forward, which Council supported, directing Administration to look into possibilities for this. He believes the five businesses there should be able to tap into CIP programs.

At first Snively asked that Colchester be included in existing CIP programs.

Deputy Mayor Richard Meloche said he liked the idea, but wanted to see something come back from Administration first as CIP areas are generally designated. He noted that not every business in Essex and Harrow Centres are included in those CIP boundary areas.

Essex has two CIP programs, a municipal grant program for commercial businesses within pre-set boundaries; one for Essex Centre and the other for Harrow Centre.

Policy Planner Jeff Watson said in following with procedure to do this, an open house has to be held to collect public feedback and the issue needs to be filed with the County. He said such a plan would have to not only look at Colchester’s needs today, but for the future as well in what can be done to help stimulate development.

Tethering update requested

Councillor Sherry Bondy, who represents the Town on the Dog Pound Committee, asked Administration for an update in regards to the limit on tethering dogs portion of the Animal Care and Control Bylaw.

Donna Hunter, Director of Corporate Service/Treasurer, said she suspects this issue will come back to the table in the near future, once correspondence with the Windsor-Essex County Humane Society has been further achieved.

Currently, Essex has a 12-hour tethering limit. At the December 19, 2016 Essex Council meeting, Councillors discussed the potential of reducing the number of hours, but wanted to solicit public feedback before doing so.

Humane Society Executive Director Melanie Coulter explained at that meeting a 4-hour limit is easier to prove than a 12-hour limit after receiving a complaint. A 4-hour limit has been adopted by other local municipalities, and is better for the dogs, she had said.

Thanks sent for staff casual Fridays

Council received correspondence from Essex Community Services. Members of staff and the Board thanked municipal staff members for their recent donation. The proceeds came out of the funds staff contribute to participate in casual Fridays.

Essex Community Services offers transportation services, foot care clinics, Coats for Kids, an income tax clinic, the Snow Patrol program, and Security Reassurance/Friendly Visiting programs.

Procedural suggestion

In terms of reporting on County news relating to a labour dispute, Councillor Randy Voakes suggested that the Mayor should give reports instead of news being delivered by someone on Council who may be involved in the matter.

Third reading of Animal Care and Control Bylaw

Council moved the third reading of the Animal Care and Control Bylaw. The first two readings were passed during the December 19 meeting. The Bylaw now prohibits performances where wild, exotic, or prohibited animals are required to perform for the amusement or entertainment of an audience. Exceptions are provided to allow for performances involving horses, bovines and dogs, agricultural fairs, educational displays, horse and dog races, and rodeos.

Set fines have been added to cover a contravention of the Bylaw as it relates to animals in public shows, exhibitions, performances, or circuses.

Donations to Story Book Early Learning Centre

Councillor Randy Voakes said he will tentatively, as the 2017 budget has not yet been discussed or adopted, forward $500 out of his 2017 Council Discretionary Fund to Story Book Early Learning Centre to support its staff and families as they move forward following the recent fire that leveled its Arthur Avenue facility.

He urged fellow Councillors to do the same. All Councillors noted they would also contribute, with the exception of Mayor Ron McDermott, who noted he has made his position on the Council Discretionary Fund known in the past.

“I can speak for myself only, you know it is not coming from me,” he said.

In the past, McDermott said he disagrees with Council having this fund.

Each Councillor has $2500 to spend out of this fund each year to support community causes or organizations. Last year, McDermott did not spend any of his fund.

Blasts from Our Past

On Sunday, February 12, Essex will host a Blasts from our Past event at the Essex Railway Station. A tea with photo displays of the 1907 and 1980 explosions will be held from 2-4 p.m. A Heritage Plaque will also be unveiled during the event, recognizing the historical significance of the Essex Railway Station.