MP and MPP reflect on 2016-look forward to new year

by Sylene Argent

For Essex MPP Taras Natyshak, there were several positives stemming out of 2016, one of which was that it was the first full year he got to work with Essex MP Tracey Ramsey on several different issues.

Having both offices located side-by-side in Essex Centre allows the local dignitaries and their staff members to better aid individuals and families who are in need of tapping into a service. What is neat about the close proximity of their facilities is that staff can walk constituents over to the other office if a resident comes in with a need, but approached the wrong level of government.

Having the offices located in the same plaza, “Makes serving the community easier, and we have a better focus as a team to help constituents,” Natyshak said.

In addition, for Ramsey, 2016 offered her a chance to really get to know many of the organizations and services within her riding. This has allowed her and her staff to direct families and individuals to help if there are no programs available to them.

“I learned a lot about the Riding and the organizations having unsung heroes, who are making a difference in a lot of people’s lives,” she said.

When a family or individual cannot be serviced through either office, “It reminds us there is still lots to do legislatively,” Natyshak added.

Natyshak noted he and Ramsey had partnered a few times last year to speak about important issues at public open houses, including one for Veterans’ Affairs and another focused on the rising cost of hydro.

The cost of hydro is an issue in which Natyshak said he saw people rise up against.

“Hydro rates have been on my radar for years,” Natyshak said. He is excited to see what will happen in looking for a fix. If it is a good idea, it will get support, if not, he said it is his job to be critical and offer an alternative.

He is still fighting against further privatization of Ontario’s hydro assets. Privatisation is a step in the wrong direction, he said.

Another challenge of 2016 included the issue of widening the remaining portion of Hwy. #3. And that is still an ongoing fight. He said the community got the Government’s attention on the file and sent a message that there have been too many accidents.

The Minister of Transportation Steven Del Duca did visit the region in August and toured the road. Natyshak feels the Minister clearly understands the situation. It is up to the government to allocate the funding to complete the project, and prioritize the need.

Healthcare is a priority for Natyshak and Ramsey. Natyshak wants to ensure the priority is on front line staff, homecare, and preventative care that help keep people out of the hospital.

Natyshak said he supports the selected location for the mega hospital. In addition, it will be closer for many county residents. The project needs to move to its second stage, he noted.

In addition, Ramsey said it is important to ensure the federal government is forwarding enough money to provinces and territories for healthcare, and that those funds are fair to ensure the same standard of health is available across the country.

Ramsey also will be involved in conversations in the near future about opioids addiction and how to best prepare to have a plan in place that will work to deal with those who have those types of addictions.

Natyshak and Ramsey have their sights set on NAFTA, and ensuring if it is going to be renegotiated, it will be fair.

“I will ensure our interests are represented,” Ramsey said.

The province and country have to be prepared, Natyshak added. Any traded agreement has to protect domestic manufacturing, he noted.

Recently, Ramsey brought a local employer to the table to conduct a study on steal, through her position as NDP Critic of International Trade. The study is expected to commence this spring.

Ramsey is also going to be focused on senior well-being this year as well as the issue of pensions.

“I’m generally optimistic about our community,” Natyshak said. “I see so many good things happening.” He mentioned that unemployment numbers have been down and that there is a resurgence in manufacturing.

“It is always an honour to represent our community and I hope folks feel as though they can reach out and connect with me or my office on any issue,” Natyshak commented.