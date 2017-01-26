Grade 8 students told EDHS has a lot to offer

by Sylene Argent

Though preparing for high school can be exciting for potential elementary school graduates, it is also be a bit scary.

Some of those fears were put to ease last Wednesday evening. Staff and many students at Essex District High School, lead by EDHS Guidance Counsellor Melody Ouellette, hosted the annual grade eight open house.

Hundreds of students from area feeder schools, along with their parents or guardians, filed into the EDHS gymnasium to learn what to expect as grade nine students within the Red Raider family.

The event included an information session and a tour of the EDHS facility for a chance to meet with teachers and learn about sports teams, clubs, and other opportunities available to Red Raiders from existing students.

Essex District High School has many opportunities available to its students, including Specialist High Skill Major courses in certain subjects. Students, also have an opportunity to select their course streams, according to how they perform on an academic level.

The Guidance Department staff members at EDHS try to ensure student time tables are balanced to try and avoid students experiencing too heavy of a workload.

Starting in grade 10, Career Counselling is offered. This provides students an opportunity to select courses that will lead them to their desired career path, or maybe even sample different topics to see in what subjects they may have an interest or talent.

Being a part of the EDHS community means being a part of the Essex community. Students are required to earn 40 hours of community service to graduate. A new program through the school that can help students earn those community service hours include being a part of the Rotary Interact Club, which supports a local and global cause. Students can begin earning community service hours as soon as they graduate from grade eight.

Essex District High School offers a variety of services beyond the classroom to help students as they move through their high school careers. A full-time child and youth worker, in addition to a once-a-week visiting social worker and psychologist, care for students needing those services.

Student success and tutoring programs are also available to students. Many EDHS students sign up to be Peer Mentors. This program links older students with grade nine students to help guide them as they transition into high school. The visiting grade eight students were able to learn more about the program from EDHS student volunteers who made themselves available for the open house to speak with potential future Red Raiders.

Paige Wilson, a grade 10 volunteer, Dakota DeRoy, a grade 11 student on Student Council, and grade 11 peer mentor Chloe Chapman, attended the open house to send a simple message to the grade eight students. “We want to show the younger kids how fun high school is,” they said, adding they also wanted to show school spirit.

As many EDHS students note, one of their fondest high school memories include the grade nine retreat. This event, in addition to being a lot of fun, helps the students get to know each other.

The girls noted there are many clubs and teams that students can get involved with at EDHS.

“There’s a little bit for everyone,” they said.

Grade nine students Caroline Arner and Abby Morris joined grade 12 student Katie Teichroeb in talking about the school’s swim team.

These girls noted joining the swim team was a great way to make new friends. The students on the swim team, they said, are extremely close. They believe that is because it is an individual and team sport. There are no substitutes if one member is not performing well, so they have to give it their all.

EDHS has two junior swim teams and a senior medley relay team. The girls noted the teams will compete at the upcoming SWOSSAA event in February.

Ouellette said the grade eight evening is always well-attended and that feedback from the parents has been positive.