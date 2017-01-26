Essex Councillor speaks out about library strike

by Fred Groves

As the rain pelted their umbrellas last Friday morning, striking Essex County librarians remained on the picket line.

Not among those was part-time librarian and Essex Councillor Sherry Bondy.

A library worker for nearly nine years, she not only does not picket with her co-workers, she was one of the seven who voted in favour of what the Library Board has said is its ‘best and final offer.’

“I think the strike has gone on long enough. I was one of the seven who voted in favour of excepting the deal,” she said.

Prior to Christmas, the Library Board offered a $2,000 signing bonus and a two percent raise in each year of a four-year deal. CUPE 2974, which represents the workers, turned it down in an overwhelming 48-7 count.

“I’m an outcast. I’m probably the most vocal out of the seven. I don’t know who the others are, but I have a pretty good idea. You’re not encouraged to have a different opinion.”

Bondy said that she voted in favour because for her, personally, it was a good offer. She has 175 banked sick hours, which she gets to keep and trusts that if she did get ill, the third-party disability insurer would work for her.

Since the strike began in late June, Bondy admits that she has completely reversed her sentiments. She said that at first, she was against the Board and therefore, her fellow Councillors on County Council.

“After everything the public has done and the librarians have done, there is no indication that the Board will change its mind.”

With no scheduled talks between the Board and the librarians, it is unclear to when the two sides will even sit down and try and negotiate.

“Do I think the librarians have been treated poorly, absolutely. But, the longer this goes on, the more unfairly they will be treated.”

She believes things won’t get better, and when a deal is reached that it could mean the closure of smaller branches like Cottam and Woodslee, which would mean layoffs.

Bondy picketed for only a few weekends and admitted that it was challenging on her family, including her toddler.

“When I joined the picket line I realized that what they (librarians) were doing was not affective.”

She also noted that the tax free $300 she would have been making picketing was more than her salary at the Harrow library branch.

A Councillor since 2010, Bondy says that it is unlikely the Library Board will change its position. If that is the case, she added, it might be 2018 or even longer, before a new Board is elected and considers a different approach.

On Friday morning, as librarians and their supporters held up traffic entering the Essex Civic Centre under the watchful eye of private security, CUPE 2974 spokesperson Lori Wightman confirmed that several of her fellow librarians have sought employment elsewhere.

Some of them have been hired on a part-time basis at the Windsor Public Library.

“Our members have to do what’s good for them. All of those people are still picketing,” Wightman said.

“We are supportive of the members who have had to get work elsewhere,” she added.

The Essex County Library Board was scheduled to meet this week, but that meeting was canceled. They will meet again next month.