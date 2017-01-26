Sports Roundup – Junior boys handed first loss

by Fred Groves

The Essex District High School junior boys’ basketball team suffered its first loss of the season last Tuesday in a slim 52-50 defeat against visiting L’Essor. Two days later, however, the Red Raiders bounced back and beat Tecumseh Vista Academy 56-31. Josh O’Neil had 12 points for the winners and Blake Harnadek added 11.

• On the senior side, the boys’ team picked up its first WECSSAA win of the season last Tuesday in a 45-36 win over L’Essor. Ben Curtis had an outstanding game for Essex with 25 points. On Thursday, Jomar Camponia had 10 points in a losing cause against Tecumseh Vista.

• Improving its record to 8-1, the EDHS junior girls’ volleyball team beat Riverside 25-18, 25-17, 25-11 last week, while the seniors took one game out of three against the Rebels.

• In hockey action, the Red Raiders boys’ team fall 9-1 to visiting Brennan. The girls’ team tied Vista Academy, 0-0, and lost to General Amherst, 7-1.

• Playoffs are in full swing for Essex Minor Hockey, and players with the Atom Minors are off to a great start. The Ravens swept the Erie North Shore Storm in three straight, 5-0, 6-1, 2-0.

• It was a big weekend for EDHS grad Cameron Branch and the Nipissing Lakers men’s volleyball team. The big outside hitter had six kills, nine digs, and nine points on Friday as the Lakers beat Toronto. The next day, the seniors had eight kills and 10.5 points as they beat Ryerson.

• Essex’s Matt Puempel returned to the New York Rangers lineup on Monday night scoring his sixth goal of the season. He logged 14:18 in ice time and help the Rangers to a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings.

“Feeling great every day,” Puempel said on the Rangers’ website.

• Forward Karen Markovich had two points as the St. Clair Saints women’s basketball team beat Redeemer 86-62 in college basketball play.

• Essex’s Alex Friesen notched his 16th goal of the season on Sunday to help the Carleton Place Canadians blank Smith Falls 4-0 in Junior ‘A’ hockey action.

If you have anything for the sports roundup, please contact Fred Groves at FredGrovesgrover54@hotmail.com.