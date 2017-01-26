Local, retired farmer wins new house

by Fred Groves

Don’t expect Harold Hall’s life to change now that he has won a brand-new house.

Hall, a retired farmer from Gesto, recently won the grand prize of the Brentwood Lottery, a $371,777.000 house in Kingsville.

Hall said he has no intention of moving into the new house and has plans to sell it.

When the winning ticket was announced, he was at home.

“I was sitting in a chair doing puzzles. When I got the call, he said ‘get off the chair, and how do you feel now?’”

Hall bought three tickets on this year’s draw.

“I missed buying last year, but quite often I buy them,” he said.

On January 14, 160 prizes were announced as part of the 25th annual Brentwood Lottery program that supports individuals and families with substance abuse in Windsor-Essex.

There were over half of a million dollars in prizes. Besides the new house, which is located at 16 Peachwood Drive in Kingsville, three cars were amongst the top prizes.

Just before he headed out for his daily walk on the Essex Centre Sports Complex walking track last week, Hall said he usually does not buy lottery tickets but supports Brentwood.

“We looked at the house, but haven’t seen the inside yet. I haven’t got the keys yet,” he said on Friday.

With a genuine sense of humour, Hall said that after he found out he won, he received a call from a long-time friend congratulating him on winning a car. When Hall told his friend that it was indeed not a car he had won, his friend said, “Holy cow, you won the house.”