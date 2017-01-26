73’s welcome back a familiar face

by Garrett Fodor

In the wake of the Essex 73’s losing their Captain Dallas Pereira to a season-ending leg injury, the team welcomed a familiar face.

Max Viselli spent last season with the 73’s, tallying 42 points in 56 games. Coming back as an over-ager, Viselli said losing Pereira is tough and irreplaceable, but he hopes to recreate the physicality and bring some offense with him in his return to the team. Viselli, like Pereira, is in his over-age season as he is turning 21.

Viselli and the 73’s began their week Tuesday as Essex hosted the Blenheim Blades. For Essex, the game began well. Heading into intermission, however, the team members knew they could have performed better as the scoreboard read 1-1. Riley Meyerink opened the scoring at the eight-minute mark, before Brayden Hopkins beat goalie Jax Dhondt four minutes later.

In period two, Matt Clark gave the visiting Blades the lead, capitalizing on a shorthanded breakaway. The lead was short lived. Five minutes later, Viselli netted his first goal back with the 73’s to tie things up at two. To close out the period, Anthony Cristofaro capitalized with the man advantage as he blasted a slap-shot by a screened Eric Stewardson. After two periods, Essex outshot Blenheim 27-15, including giving the visitors a mere two shots in period two.

Essex continued to control the offense and frustrate the Blades. The 73’s increased their lead with a pair of goals, 10 seconds apart, at around the eight-minute mark, forcing the visitors to use a timeout. It worked for the Blades as they were able to beat Dhondt three minutes later. However, it would be as close as they would come as Michael Vieira would add an empty-netter.

Essex prevailed 6-3 and outshot the Blades 33-21.

24 hours later, the 73’s were in action again, closing out their week on the road against the last place Wallaceburg Lakers. Earning the start in net for Essex was Tyler Ryan. Ryan is making a return after serving a seven-game suspension.

After the first period, it did not look like Essex, a team tied for first place, was playing the last place Lakers. After one period of play, the 73’s were up 1-0. The lone goal came from Clay Kraynack, who scored his first goal as a 73. He came down from LaSalle a week before.

In period two, the Essex athletes woke up and found their legs. Matthew Rosati, Luke Gecse, and Brett Smith all scored in the period in a span of eight minutes. Ryan had also stopped a penalty shot as the visiting 73’s were up 4-0 after two periods.

Defenceman Adam Gaiarin added an insurance tally in the dying minutes of the third period, earning Essex a 5-0 decision. Shots were 34-17 in favour of the visiting 73’s.

From here on in, the 73’s have two home games left in the regular season and no more road games.