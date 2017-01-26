Voice of Experience – Lost childhood words

by Evelyn Couch

Words and expressions that we used years ago, are no longer heard. I have been reminded of them by my friend. We used to say “Heavens to Murgatroyd,” or “Heavens to Betsy.” I hope you will feel hunky-dory after you read this. You might sound like a broken record or be hung out to dry. In those days, people put on their best bib and tucker or they were told to straighten up and fly right.

Other expressions were gee Willikers, jumping Jehoshaphat, Holy Moley, or perhaps someone was living the life of Riley or they might be accused of being a knuckle-head or a nincompoop. To deny something, we might say, “Not for all the tea in China.” Fashion wear was knickers, poodle skirts, pedal pushers. Sometimes we said ‘Kilroy was here’ or ‘we’d be a monkey’s uncle,’ or ‘that was a fine kettle of fish,’ and ‘see you later, alligator.’

All those sayings have vanished from tongues and key boards like the buggy whip. When a mother spoke of driving a jalopy, her son asked ‘What the heck is a jalopy?’ Now we have to become familiar with the new jargon, like “cool.”