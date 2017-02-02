Dippers take Polar Bear plunge for ACCESS and Childcan

by Sylene Argent

Around 200 individuals braved the cold Lake Erie waters on Saturday afternoon as they took the plunge to support ACCESS County Community Support Services and Chilcan through the 17th annual Polar Bear Dip.

Though the final fundraising total will take some tome to tabulate, Childcan Executive Director Kathleen Barnard is estimating that through sponsorship and team pledges, the event will likely have raised around $60,000 for these two local causes.

She added that in the 17 years the cool event has been in operation, pledgers have been able to raise over $1million dollars. The funds have gone to allow the organizations an opportunity to continue to provide their supports and programs to community members in need.

Barnard explained Childcan offers families coping with a childhood cancer a variety of programs and services. For instance, Childcan provides those families with hospital parking passes and meal vouchers, financial and emotional support, and social events to connect families going through similar situations.

ACCESS provides a variety of programs, including housing, community gardens, and child-related programs.

What has kept the event so successful over the years, Barnard said, is that participants want to take the dip into the freezing Lake Erie water to support the causes. Many of them enjoy the challenge as well.

“It’s a cool thing to do. They are up for it and are excited to participate,” she said. “They have a good time.”

Many of the dippers form teams and wear costumes as they take the plunge. Barnard said there were several large teams involved with this year’s event, and two of those teams were able to raise over $7000 in support of the event causes.

Polar Bear Dip festivities began inside Lakeside Park Pavilion in Kingsville on Saturday morning with an opening ceremony that recognized the top earning teams. From there, dippers headed over to Cedar Island Beach to participate in the dip. The South Shore Scuba Club prepared a portion of the shoreline for the dip, and members looked out for participant safety.

Later Saturday evening, event supporters returned to Lakeside Park Pavilion to enjoy the Fire and Ice banquet dinner with live entertainment. The dinner allowed the dippers and supporters a chance to socialize and share stories of their experiences of participating in the dip.