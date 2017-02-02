Council begins budget discussions

by Sylene Argent

Members of Essex Council and town staff gathered at the Municipal Building on Monday evening to hold the first operating and capital budget deliberation for 2017.

The meeting laid out a format where senior staff members had a chance to outline what projects, items, equipment, or software they need or would like to have moving forward this year.

Essex CAO Tracey-Pillon-Abbs explained that as the Town grows, it is more important to implement a strategic approach. In regards to that, the Town is now implementing a five-year strategic plan along with the budget.

Donna Hunter, Director of Corporate Services/Treasurer, noted this year’s budget included the 2017 capital and operating budget in addition to a five-year forecast. She said members of the Finance Department put a lot of work into the document to make it easily understandable to Council and residents.

Though it is impossible to pinpoint the future precisely, it is nice to have a plan in place, Hunter said.

During the meeting, Hunter noted Council would have to decide how it would like to move forward. Council, she said, will have to chip away $6M off of the wish lists in order to meet a 1.5 percent increase in 2017. She added that in 2017, a one percent tax increase will mean the municipality will be able to garner an additional $140,000.

Councillor Larry Snively said to him, the most important items are related to roads and infrastructure. He noted he would like to see as much trimming as possible for little to no increase. Councillor Sherry Bondy noted she does not want an increase larger than 2 percent.

Deputy Mayor Richard Meloche chaired the meeting. He noted this was the first look at the budget to give Council a good understanding of what has been laid out before making any major decisions.

During the meeting, Council only listened to the proposed items. They will have to begin thinking about what is needed, what can wait, or to set aside funds in a reserve for certain projects to balance the budget.

Hunter took Council through each department and highlighted possible major changes those staff members would like to see. For instance, it is hoped Council would adopted a Deputy Clerk position. Hunter noted during the meeting this position is needed.

The capital forecast is broken by department, including police, fire, infrastructure & development, finance, and building.

One item Director of Infrastructure & Development Chris Nepszy noted he would like, that would be used by multiple departments, is a mobile drafting table with a smart board. This would be a portable and modern filing system that would easily help him present drawings and maps to Council or residents with questions. He also highlighted which road projects need to be continued this year.

Director of Community Services, Doug Sweet, pointed out a few high-level projects in his department’s proposed budget, which includes float D-4 Finger doc replacement at the harbour and train station roof upgrades. He would like the Town to hire a maintenance technician to save money by doing more repairs and upgrades to equipment in house.

Fire Chief Rick Arnel outlined the life cycle for many items fire personnel use. This ensures firefighters are protected while they serve. For instance, a set number of pagers, helmets, gloves, boots, etc. are replaced at each station every year instead of replacing all the items at once. He also noted that he hopes the Fire Master Plan will be ready to be presented to Council in the spring.

Council passed two motions during the meeting, which provided approval to allow staff in the Department of Infrastructure & Development to put out maintenance stone and capital culverts out to tender.

Meloche suggested administration members look over their proposed budget items and determine what projects are most important to their departments for the next meeting.

Council will meet again on the 2017 budget in the near future. A date for the next meeting will be posted at essex.ca.