Howling at the Moon – Division

by Sylene Argent

More and more, I read what I interpret as divisiveness, whether it is an opposing, negative thought in the comment section on a social media site or listening in on someone else’s opinion.

What I find curious is that we so easily allow ourselves to be divided with a ‘me, versus you, versus them’ mentality. Still, we are all aware of the mantra, “United we stand, divided we fall.”

I think we all basically want the same thing; to live a good life free from fear. But in the quest of being fear-free, we instead sometimes live in it without even realizing it.

Instead of applauding a group of individuals for standing up for a cause, I sometimes read how others try to tear them down for not standing up for something else, too. Instead of supporting strikers in various labour disputes, we read comments that basically read “If I can’t have whatever they are after, why should anyone else have it?”

We read comments on political-based articles that anyone with an opposing view must be an idiot and needs to educate themselves on the matter; reading comments like that happens to be one of my biggest pet peeves because it shows a closed-minded opinion laced in condescension. No one is perfect, therefore no one opinion is perfect, and that just shuts down learning from both sides. We need to listen to each other sometimes, not always talk. We have all experienced something different and each of us brings a unique perspective to the table.

The problems we face are not always you versus me. They could be ones that belong to all of us. We should not be attacking each other, but searching for the root of the evil elsewhere. Most issues will affect us all; maybe not today, but eventually. There’s that old trickle down effect if the eventual complication does not affect us directly.

If you want to improve your own quality of life, you have to ensure your neighbours have a great quality of life as well, in many cases. Once something is taken from them, it could become a standard and we all loose eventually.

We don’t all have to agree 100 percent on everything. But, I think it is important to remember a lose for your neighbour could eventually be a loss for others.

No one is better than the next, and no one is safe from change. We are all in the sinking boat together. Let’s stop fighting each other and instead listen to what our needs are. Imagine what we can accomplish if we all learned to work together.