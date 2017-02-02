Sun County Crows host lacrosse clinic

by Fred Groves

Dwindling numbers have not stopped members of the Sun County Crows Lacrosse Association from doing what they do best – enjoying Canada’s national summer sport.

On Sunday, the local organization held a free clinic to teach young players the fine art of the sport that Canada deemed as its National Game, way back in 1859.

The sport is so well recognized in this country it was tagged in 1994, in the Canada’s National Sport Act, as the summer national sport. Hockey is recognized as the winter sport.

Despite that, the Sun County Club is having difficulty attracting new players, and according to the club’s President BJ Vankempen, last summer there were only 23 players.

“It’s low,” Vankempen said of the numbers. “Everyone wants the summers off and hockey, they are playing all year now.”

The fee is not an issue, he said, but noted that some parents could be reluctant to put their children into lacrosse because it is rough.

“Numbers across the board from here to London are down in lacrosse,” Vankempen said.

The Sun County program started several years ago, and at one time had nearly 90 players. They used to play out of Leamington, but relocated to Kingsville a couple summers ago.

During the clinic at Migration Hall on Sunday, several very young aspiring players were taught the basics of the game. This was a great way to develop hand-eye coordination skills.

“They are being taught the basics, how to shoot and how to catch,” Vankempen said.