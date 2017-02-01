Essex County OPP Member receives Canadian Safe Boating Award

submitted to EFP

Essex County OPP is proud to announce that Provincial Constable William Scott, of the Essex County OPP Marine Unit, has been named the “2016 Marine Professional of the Year” by the prestigious Canadian Safe Boating Council.

PC Bill Scott is a twenty-nine year veteran of the OPP who has served in Thunder Bay and Essex County. PC Scott is a Certified Marine Instructor who trains police officers in the operation of police vessels and is a former police diver. Bill has spent his career piloting police vessels in numerous search, rescue and enforcement initiatives on our waterways throughout this province.

The Canadian Safe Boating Council honoured Bill’s dedication during their annual awards ceremony in Toronto on January 22, 2017. In accepting his award, PC Scott was quick to recognize the efforts of his fellow Marine Officers and the many partners who support our OPP Marine initiatives. In accepting his award, PC Scott spoke of his personal commitment to ensuring boating safety in Essex County and across the country.