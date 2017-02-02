Essex K of C hosts Flag Relay signing

by Fred Groves

When the red and white flags that host the iconic Special Olympics logo travels to Peel Region this summer, they will be covered in signatures.

Among the names will be dozens of local athletes and supporters who added their signatures to the flags on Sunday afternoon at the Holy Name of Jesus Church in Essex.

In a well-attended Knights of Columbus Council #3305 ceremony, one of the 13 flags that will head to the Ontario Special Olympics Summer Games in Peel Region for July 13-16, was laid out on a table for everyone to sign.

It was an overwhelming sign of support not only to the Games, but to the Knights of Columbus members throughout the province who have come together for the third consecutive year to host the “Special Olympics Flag Relay.”

“Everyone in attendance today will sign the flag and it goes to the regionals. It’s a nice display to show people who support it,” Council #3305 Grand Knight BJ Harrison said.

Actually, there were two flags at the church on Sunday. There was one flag to sign and another was stretched out so everyone could have a good view of it.

Prior to the flag coming to Essex, it was at the LaSalle/River Canard Council. On Friday, it will be in McGregor with Council #2844.

In the past, Essex has had several athletes compete in the Ontario Special Olympic Games, including brothers Paul and Jordan Miner, who have been involved in several different sports at the provincial, national, and international levels.

The Knights of Columbus not only show their support by hosting the flag relay, but financially host a huge raffle with a top prize of $200,000.