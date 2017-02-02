Learn more about Essex’s explosive history

“Essex is a Blast!”

If you lived in the Town of Essex in 1980, you may have owned a t-shirt sporting that slogan. But even if you didn’t own the t-shirt, you certainly understood what it referred to.

On Sunday, February 12, the Town of Essex is hosting “Blasts from Our Past,” a photo exhibit and community event that will offer an opportunity to learn more about the natural gas explosion that literally shook people out of bed on Valentine’s Day 1980, as well as the boxcar explosion that occurred just feet away from the Essex Railway Station on a hot August morning in 1907.

Although separated in time by 73 years, the two explosions are connected in local minds by the level of devastation inflicted on the downtown core of Essex Centre and the resiliency of residents and business owners as they worked towards recovery. The 1907 explosion was particularly horrific as it killed two railway workers instantly and seriously injured others. The 1980 explosion caused extensive property damage but no loss of life.

“We specifically selected the weekend before February 14th for this event because we know that the 1980 explosion is top of mind at this time of year,” says Doug Sweet, Director of Community Services. “Social media users have responded enthusiastically when we’ve posted photographs online in the past. This event is an opportunity for people to see those photographs in a larger format and in a setting that is historically significant.”

The event takes place at the Essex Railway Station (87 Station Street) starting at 2:00 p.m. and will open with an outdoor dedication of a bronze heritage plaque. Formally recognized as a heritage property in 1977, the train station is the third historic site in the Town of Essex to be recognized through the Municipal Heritage Committee’s new Heritage Plaque Program. The Tofflemire-Snider Cemetery on County Road 50 and Essex District High School were both recognized in late 2016.

About the Town of Essex Heritage Plaque Program

The Town of Essex Heritage Plaque Program is administered in collaboration with the Heritage Committee and is intended to broaden public knowledge surrounding the historical and cultural resources within the municipality.

The Town launched the program in August 2016 with the unveiling of a bronze plaque at the Tofflemire-Snider Cemetery on County Road 50. Under the program, bronze plaques are used to recognize a public or private site of historical significance that has been designated by by-law under the Ontario Heritage Act (OHA).

In addition to bronze designation plaques, the committee unveiled the Town’s first interpretive plaque at Essex District High School during Homecoming Weekend in October. Under the Heritage Plaque Program, interpretive plaques are used to recognize sites that have historical, cultural and/or social significance to the community but are not designated under the OHA.

About the 1907 Explosion

It was a very hot Saturday morning on August 10, 1907. A freight train sat on the tracks just east of the Essex Railway Station waiting to embark on a short trip to Amherstburg. The train included a boxcar full of dynamite that had started to melt in the day’s heat. It leaked through the floor boards and onto the rails below, exploding when the car was shunted over the rails. Two railway workers were killed instantly and many others seriously injured.

“The scene of the wreck is almost impossible of description,” stated that day’s news report from the Chatham Daily Planet. “There was little on the spot to see but a hole in the ground. When the nitroglycerine and dynamite let go, the downward force of it was so great that rails, ties and earth gave way for a space double the length and depth of the car in which the explosives were carried.”

Property damage was widespread throughout town, amounting to about $250,000.

About the 1980 Explosion

Valentine’s Day 1980 started with a bang!

In the early hours of Thursday, February 14, a driver drove his car into a natural gas meter, embedding it in the wall of a hardware store on Talbot Street near the train tracks. Within minutes, the store filled with natural gas and the explosion came shortly thereafter, levelling one block of buildings on the east side of Talbot and damaging all buildings on the west side of the street from Wilson Street to Victoria Avenue.

Most commercial property in the downtown core suffered some kind of loss. Windows blew out, walls buckled, ceiling tiles fell, and doors flew off their hinges. Debris and rubble littered the streets.

Residents in nearby homes reported being tossed out of bed, while others awoke abruptly when they felt the force of the explosion rumble beneath their homes.

Essex firefighters arrived on the scene within minutes and quickly rescued one man from the rubble. It was a miracle that no one died.