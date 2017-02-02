Gosfield-made gingerbread men recovered after being on the lam

by Sylene Argent

Last week, the students in the three JSK classes at Gosfield North Public School learned gingerbread men have a particular set of skills that help them to be great at playing hide-and-seek. The students were disappointed to learn three of their class-made cookies had gone missing.

Leaving behind a few clues, the three missing gingerbread men seemed to have been enjoying their several-day long game of hide-and-seek with the students. After a plea issued from the students, which included a promise not to eat the gingerbread men, was ignored, the youth solicited the help of OPP (Kingsville) Constable Steve Campbell. The officer visited the school last Thursday afternoon to help the students in their quest to track down these wanted, sugary treats.

Campbell spent the afternoon searching the school for clues, and further asked the youth a series of questions to narrow down where the cookies may be hiding. He also garnered a detailed description of the cookies on the run, taking careful notes as to which one of the cookies had raisin features, chocolate chip buttons, or green icing.

Fortunately, the students, after some intensive clue-tracking, were able to find their friends after several days of looking.