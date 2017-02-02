Sports Roundup – OMHA series now tied

by Fred Groves

The Ontario Minor Hockey Association Midget Major series between the Essex Ravens and Southpoint Capitals is tied at a game each. After winning the opener 2-1, the Ravens fell 5-2 at home on Sunday afternoon. Game three will be on Saturday in Wheatley and game four will be back in Essex on Sunday.

The Ravens eliminated Belle River in the first playoff series.

• Nik Veigli netted seven points, including a pair of three-pointers, to help the St. Clair College men’s basketball team in beating Lambton College, 68-65. The EDHS grad also had three rebounds.

• Cameron Branch had an outstanding performance for the Nipissing Lakers on Saturday as he had 17 kills and 17 points in a losing 3-1 cause to Waterloo in university men’s volleyball play.

• Defenceman Kade McGibbon had a pair of assists last Thursday to help the Leamington Flyers to a 6-3 win over Lambton Shores in Junior ‘B’ hockey league action.

• Payton Moore had a pair of goals and Alexa Robinson netted the other as the EDHS girls’ hockey team edged Lajueneese 3-2 last Tuesday. Megan Prentice had two assists for the Red Raiders.

• Meanwhile, the boys’ hockey team tied Massey, 2-2. Blair Cosgrove and Braydon Davis scored for Essex.

• The EDHS junior boys’ basketball team ran its WECSSAA record to 6-1 last week as it beat Cardinal Carter, 49-43. Brent Davison led the winners with 15 points and Blake Harnadek added 14. The Red Raiders’ senior side lost 47-31 to Cardinal Carter.

• It was a tough week for the EDHS girls’ volleyball teams as both the juniors and seniors lost to Villanova.

If you have anything for the sports roundup, please contact Fred Groves at FredGrovesgrover54@hotmail.com.