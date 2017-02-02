Pee Wee Majors win International Silver Stick Tournament

submitted to EFP

The highly regarded International Silver Stick tournament has been around for 50 plus years. Teams must qualify by either winning their Regional qualifier or by invitation.

After winning the Regional qualifier in Watford over the holiday break, the Essex Pee Wee Majors set their sights on a Silver Stick final win in Port Huron. The team had participated in the tournament before, via invitation, but never advanced past the quarter finals.

Overall, there were 16 teams, from all over North America, participating in the Pee Wee Major division that was broken down into four pools.

In round robin action, the Essex Ravens beat the Capitals Academy 3-0 and the Port Huron Flyers 9-0. Esse took its only loss of the tournament from the Hespeler Shamrocks, with a score of 2-3, in a game that did not boast their best showing.

Finishing second in its pool, Essex advanced to the quarter finals against a familiar foe – the Barrie Colts. Barrie may have been looking for a little vengeance after the Ravens beat them last year to win the OMHA title.

The Ravens team came to play, winning by a score of 3-0 and advanced to the semi-finals. On Sunday morning, against an undefeated Oakville team, Essex was down two goals quickly. But the players proved that hard work and determination can win battles as Essex won the game 4-2 and advanced to the finals against the still undefeated Hespeler Shamrocks.

The final game was something this team will likely never forget. The players were announced one by one and they skated through a Silver Stick tunnel complete with fireworks and strobe lights. The spotlight was truly on them. After singing the national anthem, the team focused on winning the coveted Silver Stick. With some strict focus, the Ravens made no mistake, winning by a score of 6-0 against the team that handed them a loss in the round robin.

The Silver Stick was hoisted high above the players’ heads and their celebration was one for the record books. It has been over twenty years since a team from Essex has won this tournament at any age level. With the help of the Atom Minors, who won their tournament the weekend prior, there are now two teams in one year that brought the title home!

Every single player played a part in this win and the coaches were certainly proud of every one of them. Most notably were Kyle Bleau and Cavan McCabe who were named to the All Star team and Cavan McCabe added more hardware by capturing the title of the tournament MVP!

The hard work, focus, and determination have totally paid off – and now on to the next goal. Go Ravens!