73’s Survive Admirals scare

by Garrett Fodor

The Provincial Junior Hockey League’s playoff picture was settled last week, but not before a nail-biting game between rivals Essex 73’s and Amherstburg Admirals.

Essex gave Tyler Ryan the nod between the pipes, however his night did not start of right for him, allowing the only goal in the period. Luke Gagnon beat Ryan 13:29 into what was an edgy and chippy first period. Both teams played physically, not shying away from hitting. There was even a fight in the opening frame between Dean Patterson and Essex’s Sylvano Valente. Shots after the first period were 10 to 8 for Essex.

In the second period, the 73’s physicality wore down the visitors. Essex controlled the puck and play for much of the period with the shots on goal in favour of the 73’s, 14 to 3.

It took just seven minutes before Michael Vieira beat former 73, and current Admiral goalie, Matt Badour. With two minutes remaining in the period, Eric Shaw made no mistake to convert on a pass from Tyler Scott to beat Badour for a second time.

Period three is where things got exciting. Amherstburg applied pressure in the dying minutes of the period, as a result Dylan Muzzatti was rewarded with 78 seconds left. He beat a sprawled out Ryan as Essex was not able to clear the puck. With 16.8 seconds remaining and a faceoff in the offensive zone, Essex’s William Stadder won the faceoff, quickly passed the puck to Vieira, then got it back in a matter of a blink. Stadder was quick to fire it on the net and capitalize on the chaos that was in front of Badour. Essex prevailed by a score of 3-2. The shots were 37-18 in favour of Essex.

During the game, Stadder was awarded the Stobbs Division player of the month for December.

With the win, Essex earned second place in the standings, finishing behind the Lakeshore Canadiens.

Lakeshore now faces Petrolia while Essex gets Mooretown. Amherstburg plays host to the Wheatley Sharks and Blenheim receives Dresden.

The 73’s begin playoff action on Friday, February 3 in Essex before traveling to Mooretown 24 hours later.