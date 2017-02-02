Youth shoot for the stars during Free Throw competition

by Sylene Argent

Area youth had an opportunity to let their on-court skills shine last Thursday evening as the Essex-based Knights of Columbus (Council #3305) hosted its annual Basketball Free Throw Competition inside the gymnasium at Essex District High School.

Though the annual Free Throw event is a competition, participants do not need to be polished athletes to get involved. The main focus of the event is to promote having fun and an active lifestyle, while allowing the youth to challenge themselves to improve their skills.

The event also offered youth an opportunity to get out of the house and enjoy socializing with other basketball fans their age.

The top two competitors from each age category were awarded with a medal, top participants received a chance to move forward to compete at the district level. From there, successful participants may have an opportunity to advance to the District Championships, to regionals, and beyond.

All the participants received a certificate for taking part in the fun event.

Members of the K of C were pleased Kennedy Funeral Home helped sponsor the event.