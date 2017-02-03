OPP Reports – Police charge Essex man with child pornography offences

submitted to EFP

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Child Sexual Exploitation Unit (CSEU) assisted by the Technological Crime Unit and the Essex County OPP detachment have arrested and charged an Essex man following a Child Pornography investigation.

On February 2, 2017, investigators executed a search warrant at a Town of Essex residence. Computer devices were searched and evidence of child sexual abuse images was located.

Donald Edward Oliver COSTIN 54-years, of Essex Ontario was arrested and charged with three counts of Possession of Child Pornography and one count of Accessing Child Pornography.

The accused has been held in custody pending a video remand hearing on February 7, 2017, at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor.

The investigation is continuing.