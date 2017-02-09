Festival of Ice sculpted as cool winter attraction

by Sylene Argent

For the past 17 years, Colio Estate Wines has brought some excitement into what can be viewed as a dreary and gray time of year through its annual Festival of Ice.

Over the weekend, members of the community were once again welcomed to enjoy the family-friendly activities that took place at Colio, which included watching in amazement as ice sculptors transformed plain blocks of ice into art pieces using saws, chisels, and sometimes applying a bit of heat.

This year, sculptors were asked to carve cool pieces with the theme “Canada 150” in celebration of the nation’s anniversary of confederation. One of the sculptures that Charles Carter and Jeffrey Lao, of the Henry Ford College Ice Carving Club, created included a horse and Mountie with cut out holes in the faces so families could take memorable photos with their art piece.

Tera Suzor, Retail Boutique Manager of Colio Estate Wines, explained that theme was chose to help express Canadian pride.

Colio Estate Wines was just one stop during the Festival of Ice, which is now an EPIC (Wineries of Essex Pelee Island Coast) event. In addition to the ice carving onsite, Colio also offered attendees a few fun activities, including allowing participants to take a shot on a hockey net. A chocolate fountain was also highlighted at Colio.

Other participating wineries included Aleksander Estate Winery, Colchester Ridge Estate Winery, Cooper’s Hawk Vineyards, Muscedere Vineyards, North 42 Degrees Estate Winery, Oxley Estate Winery, Pelee Island Winery, Sprucewood Shores Estate Winery, and Viewpointe Estate Winery.

“It’s a family event to get people out here,” she said. Last year on the Saturday of the event, Suzor said Colio welcomed around 820 patrons. She suspected this year’s Saturday portion of the event would be just as busy.

To show community support, wineries collected non-perishable food items or monetary donations for the St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank as admission.

Log onto www.epicwineries.com for more information about upcoming EPIC events.