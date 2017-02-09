Essex-Windsor EMS hosts first Awards and Recognition Ceremony

submitted to EFP

On Thursday, February 2, over 150 attendees gathered for the Essex-Windsor EMS first annual Awards and Recognition Ceremony. The event was hosted to honour those on staff and in the community who best represent the service’s values of accountability, integrity, and compassion.

Dr. Paul Bradford, Medical Director, Southwest Ontario Base Hospital Program, emceed the ceremony. Paramedics who have dedicated an outstanding 35, 25, or 15 years of compassion and commitment to the service and residents of Windsor-Essex were awarded with long-time service award medals.

“Our Paramedics and staff work diligently day in and day out to ensure the highest quality of pre-hospital emergency care” Bruce Krauter, Chief of Essex-Windsor EMS, said. “They are a tireless group of individuals, who love the work they do and we are proud to be able to honour them for an evening and show our appreciation.”

Essex-Windsor EMS also handed out individual awards in the following categories: Rookie of the Year: Scott Miller; Paramedic Mentor of the Year: Mechelle Murphy; Fellowship Award: Shannon Ingall; Community Award: Michelle Maluske, CTV Windsor; Meritorious Service Coin: Brian Fuerth and Natalie Demarco.