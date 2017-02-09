Howling at the Moon – “It must be a sign”

by Sylene Argent

We have all heard the saying, “It must be a sign.” But, does the universe, some type of watcher, or a higher power really go out of their way to help us avoid tragic circumstances or ensure we don’t miss out on an excellent opportunity?

The aforementioned remark is one that human beings, I’m sure, have been asking since our early ancestors have become sentient.

No one could possibly know for sure whether or not an omnipotent force or being does indeed care about the existence of each of our meager selves to guide us in any one direction. We can believe that sentiment if it gives us comfort, but I wonder if believing in that interferes with our own free will.

I think some of us take comfort in finding those signs because no matter how confident we are in our selves and in our abilities, many of us still like to affirm we are doing the right thing at the right time. If a particular song begins to play at a certain time, if a certain number stands out on a specific date, or if we come across a rare image, out of the blue, that means something to us as we make a major change in our lives, it can give some of us some comfort in thinking the universe it telling us we are on the right path.

Perhaps, however, those signs, at the very least, are our subconscious self pointing out that needed affirmation. Perhaps we take notice of those signs or symbols because deep down we know we are doing the right thing.

I encountered a weird little happenstance recently that made me think about signs and symbols. I love the musical band The Tea Party. This band happened to be playing in Chatham over the weekend. I had decided the week prior that I would take the drive over to the nearby city to get my ticket to the show. But, that morning I had awoken to find my beloved and autographed poster of the band had begun to detached itself from its usual place.

I took the incident as a bad omen considering the coincidence of the timing. I have had that cherished possession since I was 18 years old. I cannot recall it ever detaching itself from the wall before, but perhaps it had a long time ago. For it to begin to fall the morning I had planned to drive out to Chatham seemed weird, especially since it happened to be a snowy day. What I had on my ‘to do’ list before I was to run out to get my ticket took longer than expected, so I was unable to take the trip. But, I do feel like because of the coincidence, I was a little less determined to take the drive.

Does that mean something bad would have happened on my journey? No, it certainly does not. Chances are, I would have been fine, but it does make me wonder. I ended up missing the concert, unfortunately, as the tickets did sell out before I was able to get my hands on one. I had hoped some would be available at the door since I had been unable to run out to get one.

As disheartened as I was to miss one of my favourite bands, I couldn’t help but feel like I was meant to miss it for whatever reason. Perhaps that was my own way of easing the pain of my disappointment.

However you want to read into my little coincidence, it was a weird happenstance for sure. I’ll have to do better in the future to ensure I do not miss the next concert. I hate missing out on those experiences!