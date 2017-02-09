Grass roots hockey program teaches the basics

by Fred Groves

The aspirations were as big as the smiles on Saturday morning at the Essex Centre Sports Complex.

Essex Minor Hockey Association presented ‘Second Shift,’ a program Canadian Tire and Bauer Hockey jointly sponsored to introduce young players to Canada’s favourite past time.

Prior to Christmas, EMHA had 46 players, aged 6 to 10, on the ice for the ‘First Shift’ progam, which taught them how to skate and be confident.

“It’s the second phase. We are progressing, they are skating now,” EMHA President Brian Diemer said.

All those who are participating are newcomers to the sport and the success rate is high. Diemer explained that over 80 percent who do the inaugural session return and many of them end up enrolling in minor hockey.

“Kids love it. They seem to be having a lot of fun. We haven’t had any negative feedback and they look forward to it.”

While the first session taught the players how to skate, now it’s time to learn skills like shooting, passing, and balance.

Each Saturday morning there are six different stations set up where a new drill is performed by the nearly dozen volunteers, including teenagers, who came out to lend a hand.

“They (Canadian Tire/Bauer) give you a handbook of ideas, but you can do the drills any way you want,” Diemer said.

Cost for the ‘First Session’ was higher as that included equipment and six hours of ice time. Now that the players are outfitted, there was a much lower cost for the six-week ‘Second Shift’ program.

Diemer said that a third of those who took part were girls. He hopes that they go on to play in either the EMHA or the local girls’ hockey organization.

“We are always looking at our enrollment and what we can do for those who haven’t played before.”

This is the first time that the local hockey organization has participated in the program, and while Diemer was not sure whether they would repeat it next year, he was very pleased at what he saw on the ice.

And while some of the drills, such as stopping, weren’t the most exciting in which to take part, Diemer said that towards the end of the six-weeks, the players could be getting into some fun games.