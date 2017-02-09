EDHS Interact Club officially recognized

by Sylene Argent

The Essex District High School Rotary Interact Club was officially recognized and welcomed into the Rotary family on Monday afternoon as the high school members involved in this group were presented with pins and the club’s official charter.

Members of the Essex Rotary Club and the Rotary District 6400 took part in the official ceremony that took place in the school cafeteria.

Former EDHS teacher John Garinger, who oversees the Club, said the group is expected to grow to around 40 members during its first year, and he hopes to have 50 members next year. Garinger added that the majority of the students in the Rotary Interact Club are Juniors, so they will be able to continue on with the club next year.

Essex Rotary Club President Rina Hyland said “Rotary Serving Humanity” is the 2017 motto for this service club. The motto suits the mandate of the Rotary Interact Club well as the students will look after a local cause and on international cause, which will include the Essex Area Food Bank and the EDHS sister school in Maforeka, Sierra Leone.

Garinger said the students are already making a difference. The students hosted a pasta dinner fundraiser in November of 2016. The around $2500 raised at the event benefited the Red Raider sister school in Maforeka as the local high school continues to raise annual expenses for this cause.

The club members will go into local feeder schools in the near future to spread awareness about the need to support the Red Raider Sister School in Maforeka, the Essex area Food Bank, and other local causes. In 2010, EDHS and its feeder schools raised $45,000, thanks to community support, to build the sister school.

The Rotary Interact Club aided the Essex Rotary Club members in collecting non-perishable food donations for the Essex Area Food Bank at last year’s Essex Centre Santa Claus Parade.

District Governor of Rotary District 6400, Sue Goldsen of Michigan, was pleased to present the students with pins during the ceremony, welcoming them as official Rotary Interact Members. She noted this district includes part of Michigan and Essex County.

Goldsen said she is in awe of the students’ success to date. “The future of Rotary is in good hands,” she said after learning of what the students have accomplished since the Club first formed early in the school-year.

On behalf of District 6400, Goldsen thanked school administrators for allowing the club to come to fruition as she welcomed the EDHS Interact Rotary Club into the family. She looks forward to hearing about the great things the students will accomplish in the future.