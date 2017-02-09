Kingsville welcomes ‘Project Safe Trade’

by Sylene Argent

Members of Kingsville Council and local OPP officers gathered at the Division Street detachment last Thursday afternoon to officially launch the third “Project Safe Trade” site.

Thanks to community support, and a blessing from the Town of Kingsville, the parking lot at the Kingsville OPP Detachment now has a designated “Project Safe Trade” area.

“Project Safe Trade” creates a safe and comfortable environment for individuals, likely strangers, to meet and complete a buy-sell-swap transaction that began via the internet. It is hoped these sites will combat potential crimes, including theft, fraud, and possession and resale of stolen goods.

OPP officers will not assist in the negotiating of civil property transactions, but they will be available in the event of a municipal bylaw, provincial, or criminal offence violation.

Having the space allows buyers and sellers who do not know each other a chance to meet up, minimizing risk, Essex County OPP Detachment Commander, Inspector Glenn Miller, said. He thanked the Town of Kingsville for putting up the project sign in the parking lot, which is located across the street from a public parking lot.

Some transactions begun via the internet can lead to victimization. It is hoped this project combats that, he noted.

Miller said if someone is arranging to meet up with another individual over an item sale or swap, and that person does not want to meet at a “Project Safe Trade” location, he would question if perhaps that person would be an individual with whom he would want to complete a transaction.

Miller noted “Project Safe Trade” is a pilot project, which Staff Sergeant for Tecumseh and Lakeshore Brad Sakalo created.

Sakalo added “Project Safe Trade” grew out of receiving calls from residents related to fraud and theft. After an analysist, beginning a project to curtail those happenstances was investigated.

“It takes County participation for success,” he said. Best case scenario, Police do not have to get involved, but they are close by if needed.

Sakalo commented there have been individuals seen using the first two “Project Safe Trade” locations. It is expected that every detachment will have a location in the future.

The other “Project Safe Trade” sites are located in Tecumseh and Lakeshore.

In addition to providing a meeting location, “Project Safe Trade” also provides safety tips, such as to make arrangements during daylight hours and to save communications made with the other party of a transaction. OPP officers have talked to community groups about these tips and it is expected brochures will be available to the public.

When first pitching the idea for the project, Sakalo said he felt like he was on the Dragon’s Den. He noted that there are other police services that have implemented a meeting place, but not the extent as the local program, which includes public engagement and a tip sheet.

The project is getting attention across Ontario and the country, Sakalo said.