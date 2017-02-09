Essex Thunder Atoms win Gold

submitted to EFP

Last weekend, the Essex Thunder House hockey league teams participated in the annual London Devilettes Hockey Tournament.

186 teams, from all over, participate in the weekend tournament. The Essex players did extremely well in the tournament with four of the six teams advancing to the semifinals. But, only the Atom Orange team made it to the finals.

The Essex Thunder Atom Orange team fought hard and played well all weekend. In a nail biter, overtime, 4 on 4 period, with only 12 seconds to go in the game, Essex managed to beat London Devilettes White by a score of 3-2 to capture the championship title.

Congratulations to Atom Orange (pictured above) and all the teams on a great weekend.