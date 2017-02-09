Essex Ravens Novice Major Playdown action

submitted to EFP

Following three weeks off, due to a first round bye, the Ravens opened their playdowns against Erie North Shore on February 4th. Having played Erie several times this season the Ravens knew they would be facing a fast and physical team.

Both teams battled hard in the scoreless first period. In the second period, Erie jumped to a 1-0 lead on a breakaway goal splitting the Essex defence. But with strong goaltending by Ben F, Essex continue to stay in the game. Ethan O evened the score on a crash the net goal off a beautiful pass from Wyatt O. Erie took back the lead on a power play goal.

The Essex Ravens continued to battle back time and again. The ability to roll all three lines paid off for Essex as it slowly wore down Erie’s top line with strong fore checking and hustle. Owen S tied the score at two, on a breakaway, mid-way through the third period. Twenty-three seconds later, Owen scored again on a wheel, snipe, celly. Owen scored the eventual game winner with 26 second left to give the Ravens a 4-3 victory.

The coaches were extremely pleased with the hustle showed by all three lines and all six defensemen as well as the character showen to battle back from a goal deficit twice.

Game 2 is in Harrow on Saturday, February 11. Game three is back in Essex at 2pm on Sunday, February 12. Be sure to come out and support not only this team, but all Raven teams currently battling through playdowns.