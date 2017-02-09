73’s Jump to a 2 – 0 series lead

by Garrett Fodor

On Tuesday, January 31, the Essex 73’s concluded their regular season with a 7-1 win over the Wheatley Shark. Leading the way for Essex was Eric Shaw who had a hat trick and added an assist. Tyler Ryan was in net for the playoff tune-up as he turned aside 19 of the 20 shots he faced.

The win did not affect the playoff standing, as the 73’s finished the regular season second overall. The team drew a match-up with the seventh seeded Mooretown Flags. In the regular season series, Essex went 3-1-1. The two teams are well matched in terms of offense, combining for 28 goals in those five games. All five games were chippy and physical. With the added pressure of playoff hockey, fans were in for a thriller in game one.

The 73’s welcomed the Flags for Game one on Friday, February 3. It was important for the Essex 73’s put their opponents out of it early. Essex tried to throw everything toward the net, registering 12 shots on net in the opening twenty minutes of the game. Eventually, Dalton Langlois found the back of the net in to give his team a 1-0 lead.

In the middle frame, the foot speed of the Essex players was too much for the Flags. As a result, Essex players drew numerous opportunities with the special teams. The 73’s were quick to make the Flags pay. Essex scored twice with the man advantage and added two more goals on top of that to go up 5-0. The Flags eventually beat 73’s goalie Tyler Ryan in the dying minutes of the third period to deny him of the shutout, but were unable to come closer as Essex prevailed 5-1 in Game 1. Shaw continued his torrid pace, with two goals and an assist on the night.

Twenty-four hours later, the series shifted back to Mooretown. The smaller ice surface and travel fatigue were likely a factor for Essex as the teams skated to a scoreless first period. Players were quick to play the body in the frame and left some skaters worse for wear.

Michael Vieira was unable to convert on a penalty shot early in the second period. Luckily for him, Eric Shaw was able to convert on a short-handed, two on one, and Matthew Rosati blasted home a point shot by Flag’s goalie Jake Wilkins. In the third period, Eric Shaw added his second goal of the night as Essex prevailed 3-0. Tyler Ryan made 32 saves for the shutout.

The series continues in Essex on Tuesday, February 7 before returning to Mooretown for Game 4 on February 10.