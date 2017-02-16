Let’s Talk – Fun statements

by Evelyn Couch

Here are some statements that should make you smile. That friend sent them as usual. I am not smart enough to think of them myself.

There is venison for dinner again; oh dear! A cartoonist was found dead at home; the details are sketchy. Some guy used to be a banker, but he lost interest. French pancakes give one the crepes.

England does not have a kidney bank, but it has a Liverpool. I stayed up all night to see where the sun went; then it dawned on me. Don’t worry about old age; it doesn’t last.

We can have fun with our language. I will ask you again; do you put you foot in your boot or do you put you boot on your foot? You can appreciate the fun in that if you pronounce the words boot and foot the same way as you say it.

Sometimes I go down the alphabet with words that are pronounced alike, yet spelled differently, because I find that can be interesting.