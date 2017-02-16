Sun Parlour Chorus finds harmony in Essex

by Sylene Argent

Members of the popular Sun Parlour Chorus filled the Masonic Hall in Essex Centre with the sound of musical cheer on Monday evening during the group’s first practice at its new location. The regional singing group for men will now practice out of the Masonic Hall as its former meeting place, the South Windsor K of C Hall, recently closed.

It is not known if the Masonic Hall will be a temporary or long-term meeting place for the popular barbershop group members to perfect their harmonies. One thing is certain, Eric Best, Sun Parlour Chorus Chairperson said, the group is pleased to have the space made available to them, especially with such short timing to find a new venue.

Long-time group member Doran McTaggart explained that the Sun Parlour Chorus is a local chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society. The local group has been in operation since 1944. Its members, who love to sing and entertain at various regional events throughout the year, are also competitive.

Every year, the Chorus, and the many quartets its membership divides into, compete in an international singing competition. The group members host a concert fundraiser in June, prior to the big competition, to raise funds to compete and work out last minute kinks.

The Sun Parlour Chorus group also hosts an annual show in the fall, giving the community the opportunity to listen in on a variety of classic tunes.

McTaggart explained that on Valentines Day, some of the members performed singing Valentine’s at various locations throughout the region as a fundraiser for the youth programs in the city and county.

Currently, the Sun Parlour Chorus has 44 members, McTaggart said. Members will practice at the Masonic Hall in Essex Centre on Monday evenings from 7:30-10 p.m. Interested men, who love to sing, are encouraged to check out a practice and see what the group is all about.

For more information about the group, log onto www.sunparlourchorus.com.