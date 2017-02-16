Peewee Ravens take big lead in quarter-finals

by Fred Groves

The Essex Ravens will take a big lead down the highway Friday night as they head to Glanbrook.

In the six-point quarter-final Ontario Minor Hockey Association series, the Ravens are in control in the Peewee Major ‘A’ series.

Sunday afternoon, goalie Cavan McCabe was superb between the pipes, posting the shutout as the hosts won 3-0.

McCabe has been a huge contributor to the Ravens this year as the goaltender was named the tournament Most Valuable Player for Essex when the team won the International Silver Stick.

Prior to Sunday’s win, the Ravens had a bit of a tough time with the Rangers Saturday night as they hung on to a slim 4-3 win.

Essex opened the first game with a quick goal before the visitors bounced back and evened the score. Right winger Jack Fuerth put the hosts ahead, where they would stay after he stole the puck, made a couple of brilliant moves, and scored.

The Ravens built a huge 4-1 lead, thanks to a beauty of a power-play goal off of a nifty centering pass. After two periods, it was 4-2.

In the third, Essex captain Luke Sherk made a huge play when, with the Ravens playing shorthanded, he burst up the middle and was hauled down from behind, drawing a penalty.

Essex is now 8-1-1 in OMHA playoffs and have won five straight. They disposed of the Riverside Rangers and advanced to the quarter-finals after eliminating Essex County rivals, Erie North Shore Storm.

Game Three against Glanbrook goes Friday night at 8 p.m. If a fourth game is necessary, it will be played Saturday afternoon.