Voice of Experience – Machines and technology

by Evelyn Couch

Did you ever do a written test on a machine? That makes no sense to me, but they told me I was doing a written test.

There were two parts to it of 20 questions each. I saw the question on the screen and I was supposed to indicate what I thought was the correct answer of four. Then, the screen asked if that was my final answer. The problem came when the yes button refused to work until I had pressed it and rubbed it and pressed harder repeatedly.

Perhaps it was like the problems I have with this computer. Maybe there is something about my attitude when I use machines or however one refers to these devices.

After all, I started with a slate pencil. We did not use a pen until we were in our fourth year.

Most of us had a cloth, which we said was a rag. Some of the students (they were called pupils) let them get very dirty with a bad odour. That was referred to as stink.

I used to think my parents lived through a multitude of changes, but they were not as great of experiences as I have had through my years. Somewhere in the Bible it is predicted the people will become weaker and wiser in the last days.

Does that suggest we are in the last days?

I am rambling again, but it is understandable that I think about those days when I have to do a written test on a machine by pushing buttons

It reminded me as well about the way I could write with either hand on the blackboard. My teacher would not allow me to use my left. Nobody cared which hand I used to press those buttons.

Now I wonder if my grandchildren would know what a blackboard is!