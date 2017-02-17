Lakeshore OPP – Investigating Pharmacy Robbery

submitted to EFP



On February 14, 2017 at approximately 7:30 a.m. members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to the report of a robbery at the ROYAL OASIS Pharmacy in the 400 block of Advance Boulevard in Lakeshore, Ontario.

A lone male entered the pharmacy wearing a black backpack and demanded cash and narcotics from pharmacy employees.

The suspect is described as a white male approximately 5’11” tall, 170 lbs and having a thin build.

The man wore a grey toque concealing his entire face, a black cloth jacket with a hood pulled over his head, grey jogging pants, white running shoes and dark coloured gloves.

The suspect left the pharmacy with a minimal amount of narcotics and cash.

Still photos are attached or available via email upon request.

Any person with information regarding the person responsible for this crime should immediately contact the OPP Essex County Crime Unit at 519-723-2491.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.