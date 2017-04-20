Easter Egg Hunt offers a hopping good time

by Sylene Argent

Essex Gospel Community Church celebrate the holiday weekend in style on Saturday morning as its reps offered the annual Community Easter Egg Hunt for area youth to enjoy.

Hundred of youth lined the scavenger hunt areas, set up in the yard of Essex Public School, and on the buzzer dashed off to collect as many plastic eggs, filled with either a voucher for a special gift or a chocolate surprise, as they could.

The event is hosted annually for youth in grade six or younger. In fairness, the participating youths were divided into age groups to help ensure everyone had a chance to collect tasty treats during the event. A special area for the youngest participants was provided that allowed parents or guardians to help them during the egg hunt.

Many of the youth got into the festive spirit of the season and proudly wore bunny ears for the occasion.

Essex Gospel Community Church’s Associate Pastor Shaun Slauenwhite said that the hundreds of youth in attendance took around a minute-and-a-half to collect the 20,000 eggs the local church provided for the event. He was pleased to see the event was as popular amongst youth participants this year as it has been in the past. This year has a record number of participants, with a total of 2,200.

He thanked event partners for their support, which helped the church reps not only host the egg hunt, but to also offer two bikes as raffle prizes and provide a free barbeque lunch for youth 12-and-under. There were also games the youth could participate in for a chance to win a prize or gift certificate.

In the past, the youth have enjoyed the event in rain and even had snow to contend with one year.

Slauenwhite was pleased this year’s event was met with perfect, spring weather, which allowed everyone an opportunity to enjoy some quality time outdoors with their families.

Hosting the annual Community Easter Egg Hunt is a way the local church’s reps and its volunteers can give back to the community in an exciting way.