Squirettes host its biggest Easter extravaganza yet

by Sylene Argent

For the past three years, the Squirettes based out of the McGregor Knights of Columbus facility have hosted an Easter event for community youngsters to enjoy. And, thanks to experience and dedication to the event, this year’s Easter extravaganza was the biggest to date.

Laura Belanger, Chief Councillor of the Squirette group, explained the girls in the club have been hosting this Easter event for the past three years, and in that time, the event has grown. The 75 youth participants, and their family members, enjoyed a variety of activities this year, including an egg hunt, games, creating crafts, and also had an opportunity to enjoy breakfast.

This year’s turnout was double that of last year’s, thanks to the dedication of the Squirettes who continue to enhance the Easter event. The Squirettes broke off into subcommittees to plan and further host the variety of activities hosted during the event.

The event was earmarked as a fundraiser for the McGregor chapter of the St. Vincent de Paul, Belanger said. The Squirettes accepted cash donations as well as socks and other garments of clothing as admission to the event. The donations will be forwarded to help those within the community in need through the McGregor St. Vincent de Paul.

The beneficiary of the event reminded the young participants to share. And many heard that message as they shared the candy they collected with younger participants, in following the event theme of giving, Belanger said.

The McGregor-based Squirettes consist of 15 female group members, aged ten to 18, who focus on community service and building on leadership skills.