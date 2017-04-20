Howling at the Moon – Holiday time with the family

by Sylene Argent

Another holiday weekend has come and gone, and I hope members of our community took advantage of this opportunity to enjoy time with loved ones.

Though being around family is enjoyable, there are always challenges in being within close proximity of a few of those family members who can sometimes make us feel uncomfortable with the subject matter in which they like to bring up at the dinner table.

It is amazing how being blood-related to certain individuals keeps you close. In the past, I have heard from many people how they love a certain individual in their family, but would dislike them if they were not related.

It is like our genes sometimes, depending on the situation, gives us this new level of tolerance for certain people and we observe their “flaws” as “quirks.”

My family tends to keep the fighting at a minimum during the holiday, but that is not to say those taboo topics, like politics, do not emerge. They do. And, things can get loud fairly quickly. Some of the family members enjoy the debate, while others get annoyed and insist on a subject change. We tend to remain respectful, even if our excitement gets the better of us.

Holidays often account for the only time we get to see certain members of our family, which can be a good thing or a bad thing. I’m sure we all have those family members we love from afar, and those with whom we wish we had more to time spend.

We all have our own personalities, so holidays can often be a test of our patience. It can also be a time to listen to others and learn from their own experiences of what to do or what not to do with your own life.

I suppose, one day we will look back at those once lived awkward family moments and laugh at our selves for the things said and done, especially when the day comes when someone special is missing from the table.