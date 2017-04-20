Letter to the Editor: Essex Town Council becomes Essex Realty with our taxes

Why is Essex Councillor Randy Voakes trying to “strong arm” the rest of Council to perform backflips to give an un-precedent $23,000 for water and sewage tie-in, plus bonus grants for a developer to build a privately-owned fitness business on Town of Essex property near the new Essex arena?

Hey, can I get the same to build a tattoo parlour or sports bar at the same town-owned property? When would it stop? How about the two existing fitness centres in Essex Centre, let alone other businesses in Essex that did not get a similar sweetheart deal building on private land?

And, why is Councillor Sherry Bondy so hung up on taxpayers buying a potential “money pit” in the now abandoned former Harrow High School. Where’s all of this money coming from? Again, from the taxpayer? Some fiscal integrity is demanded by the public. We at least have one rep with some integrity, Councillor Bill Caixeiro, who seems to be the lone voice of reason when confronting these issues.

Sincerely,

Shawn Conley, Essex