Support needed for North of 60 campaign

by Sylene Argent

To show support to the residents of Gjoa Haven, Nunavut who have faced new challenges due to melting ice and a caribou hunting ban, the Windsor-Essex Society of the St. Vincent de Paul has committed to fill a 20-foot container with non-perishable food and other needed items through the North of 60 campaign.

The items will be collected before July 15 for delivery on October 1.

Windsor-Essex County St. Vincent de Paul Society President Ib Fynbo explained he came across the need to support the people of Gjoa Haven after hearing of the high costs to put food on the table. He noted the average cost for a dozen eggs is $10 and a pound of flour could cost over $13.

The high costs are associated in part to getting food to the area, Fynbo noted.

He added global warming had made it difficult for residents of Gjoa Haven to fish as ice is melting.

The list of needed products has been made available to all Society of Saint Vincent de Paul Windsor Essex Central conferences, the Knights of Columbus, Catholic Women’s Leagues, as well as other organizations, clubs, churches, industries, etc., to provide products or monetary donations to help out with the campaign.

Fybo explained monetary donations would greatly be appreciated. That will allow the St. Vince de Paul to approach wholesalers to get better prices on needed items in bulk. Cheque can be forwarded to the St. Vincent de Paul, indicating “North of 60” on the memo line.

Windsor-Essex County is Canada’s southern, and its residents are helping those in Gjoa Haven, a northly area, through the campaign, Fynbo said.

Items, such as diapers, hoodies, blankets, socks, and baby formula will be collected at Holy Name of Jesus Church, but the collection date has not yet been set. It is asked donations are held until the collection, which will likely take place in the late spring or early summer.

Fynbo would like this collection to take place again next year.

For more info, visit to www.ssvp.ca/north-60.