War Amps Key Tags could save Ontario residents hundreds of dollars

Most of us don’t realize how valuable our car keys are until we lose them.
In recent years, remote starters and built-in unlock systems have sharply driven up the cost and complexity of the humble car key, with some owners paying hundreds of dollars in replacement fees. The mail out of War Amps key tags that began earlier this month to Ontario residents, can help prevent this hit to the wallet and the inconvenience of arranging for new keys.
Each key tag has a confidentially coded number. If you lose your keys, the finder can call the toll-free number on the back of the tag or place them in any mailbox, and The War Amps will return them to you by courier, free of charge.
“Car keys are more sophisticated than ever, and replacing one is no longer a quick, cheap trip to the hardware store. We have heard from people who said they would have had to pay anywhere between $200 and $600 had they not had a key tag protecting their key ring,” says War Amps spokesperson Rob Larman.
He emphasizes that key tags are not just for car keys and can be used to protect keys for your home, mailbox, or bike.
The War Amps receives no government grants. Donations to the Key Tag Service fund the Association’s many programs for war amputees, and all Canadian amputees, including children.
Those who do not receive their key tags in the mail can order them at waramps.ca or call toll-free 1-800-250-3030.
