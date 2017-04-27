Legacy Tree Planting program honours Earth Day

by Sylene Argent

In celebration of Earth Day, staff with the Town of Essex, members of the Essex Communities in Bloom Committee (CIB), and mascots Bloomer and Petunia joined the kindergarten and grade eight students at Essex area schools to plant trees in their school yards on Friday.

The special tree plantings take place annually through the Legacy Tree Planting Program. The idea is that the senior students will gift the native tree to the kindergarteners before they depart for high school. It is hoped the kindergarten students will care for it throughout their elementary school careers.

In celebration of Canada’s 150th, students planted Red Maple trees.

Participating schools in this year’s program included Colchester North Public School, St. Anthony Catholic Elementary School, École Élémentaire Catholique Sainte-Ursule, Harrow Public School, Holy Name Catholic Elementary School, and Essex Public School.

The Legacy Tree Plating program, sponsored by the TD Friends of the Environment Foundation, is designed to create environmental awareness and encourage students to take pride in their community.

Tracey Moore, District Manager of Strategy and Sales with TD, and Ron Jirjis, Essex Branch Manager, joined the tree plantings on Friday.

Moore explained the mission through the TD Friends of the Environment Foundation program is to create more green spaces where people can meet and play, in addition to bettering the environment for the future.

Through this program, TD was able to forward funding to Holy Name’s outdoor classroom last year. Reps were also pleased to forward a $5425 grant to Colchester North on Friday to help the school improve access to its pond and add improvements, “so they can enjoy it more,” Moore commented.