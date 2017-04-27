Animal tethering time-limit reduced to ten hours

by Sylene Argent

The tethering component of Essex’s Animal Care and Control Bylaw will be amended. The current 12-hour stint an animal may be tethered in a one-day-period will be reduced to ten hours as a result of a majority Council vote during the meeting held at the Essex County Civic Centre on Tuesday, April 18.

At the Regular Council Meeting held on December 19, 2016, Council considered reducing the amount of time an animal may be tethered from twelve to four hours. Windsor-Essex County Humane Society Executive Director Melanie Coulter noted then that a 12-hour period is difficult to prove after receiving a complaint.

During that meeting, Coulter added that ticketing is not the only thing that comes out of a bylaw that limits tethering. The Humane Society has had dogs surrendered from the region after owners were educated on the limit, but could not comply.

Council had decided to get public feedback on the issue before making a decision on reducing the limits.

Essex Council was the first in the County to implement a time-limit on how long an animal may be tethered.

During the meeting, Council also received the report “Animal Care and Control Bylaw-Time Limitation on Tethering of Animals.” As part of the report, administration recommended reducing the tethering limit to four hours per day.

It notes in the report that studies have shown tethering dogs for long periods of time can cause potential health and safety risks to the residents of the Town of Essex. In literature attached to the report, it notes tethering dogs poses a danger to humans as it is a high-risk factor in serious dog bites and attacks. The report also highlights, though additional attachments to the report, that a dog’s neck can become raw and sore.

Essex’s Director of Corporate Services Donna Hunter shared that information during the meeting.

Essex Mayor Ron McDermott questioned whether dogs prone to bite are tethered because they are vicious or if they become viscous because of tethering.

“In my time, if you tied a dog up, it was because it was probably vicious or wasn’t safe. Those types of dogs should not even be around, but they are,” he said.

Deputy Mayor Richard Meloche said the information Hunter presented, in some instances, seemed “overboard” and “painted a picture of this cruel, cruel world” when Hunter described that in some instances collars get imbedded in the skin.

“If I were a dog, I’d rather be tethered with ability to run around and do my business in the grass…rather than be stuck in a cage for 12-hours and have to do my business [there],” he said.

He said crates, in his mind, are a lot crueller than attaching them to a chain where they can run around.

He explained that if someone in the municipality worked in the city, a longer timeframe would be needed if they chose to tether their dog during the day to accommodate their work day and travel time.

He said he does receive letters about barking dogs in urban centres, but when you get to rural Essex he said many farmers tether their dogs to keep foxes and other predators away from poultry.

“They are used as a security system,” he said. He claimed that if this practice was unable to be used due to a shorter tethering bylaw, the Town may have a higher percent of individuals ask for money to have livestock replaced, which the Town does have policies to follow on reimbursement.

Originally, Meloche put the motion forward to receive the report administration provided and keep the 12-hour tethering limit. He would later amend his motion with a ten-hour tethering limit, which Councillor Sherry Bondy accused him of tweaking his motion, knowing the 12-hour limit would not pass based on Council member comments.

Councillor Randy Voakes, in rebuttal to the Deputy Mayor’s argument of crates, explained many dogs view crates as a safe place.

Voakes challenged “Council to set the president even further… If you don’t want to take that responsibility, don’t have [a dog]. Don’t induce it to cruelty.

“12 hours isn’t appropriate. It is owner convenience,” Voakes said, who could not call a dog an animal, but a being who shows love.

As far as he is concerned, Essex should have a bylaw that states if residents are not willing to kennel their animal throughout the day in a free-running space in a shaded area, then a resident can’t afford to have a pet.

Councillor Bill Caixeiro seconded Meloche’s the motion. He believes the municipalities with four hour limits were more urban.

According to the report to Council, LaSalle and Windsor have four-hour tethering limits, while Kingsville has a 12-hour limit and Amherstburg has a 10-hour limit.

Caixeiro said a hybrid model may be of benefit to the municipality as it has rural and urban centres. He added that not every dog is the same in what its preference would be. He suggested a dog pen or being chained up outside is no different so long as proper shelter is provided.

The primary concern is the safety of the dog. To him, it comes down to proper shelter. The bylaw does highlight adequate shelter is needed Hunter noted.

Bondy would not support the status quo. She explained the Windsor-Essex County Humane Society asked for a reduced tethering limit to give the bylaw some teeth. In order for its reps to prove a dog has been tethered for longer than 12-hours, one of its employees has to sit watch that entire amount of time. A shorter limit allows the Humane Society to prove cases of neglect more easily.

“Dogs are social creatures-they don’t want to be without family members,” she said.

As far as a county versus city dog, Bondy said a dog is a dog. “I get change is hard,” she said. “I’m going to keep pushing for change…we want better. Dogs are no longer possessions.”

She would suggest a motion, should the Deputy Mayor’s fail, to implement a hybrid policy that would limit tethering to eight hours in rural areas and four hours in urban centres in Essex, based on comments the Mayor and Caixeiro mentioned during the meeting. Meloche would not accept Bondy’s suggestion as a friendly amendment.

In a recorded vote, however, McDermott and Caixeiro would join Meloche and Councillor Larry Snively is support of the ten-hour tethering limit. Councillors Voakes, Bondy, and Steven Bjorkman were opposed.

Bjorkman said he did his research on the subject and came to the conclusion it is when the dogs are unattended that creates a problem. He said he contacted the Animal Control Officers to learn there have been less than 20 reports directly linked to tethering in the past 3-4 years. But there have been animals that could not have been helped because of the way the bylaw is set up.

Meloche, Caixeiro, and Snively are Council members who represent rural areas of the municipality.

The motion passed 3-4. It took Council around 50 minutes come to this conclusion.

Via its Facebook page, the Humane Society said “Essex Town Council moved the bar in the right direction last night by decreasing the town’s tethering limit from 12 hours to 10. It wasn’t the change to 4 hours that we hoped for, but we will continue to work towards a reduction in the limit.”