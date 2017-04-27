Rotary International hosts panel discussion on medical marijuana

by Adam Gault

Hundreds of enthusiastic listeners attended the Ciociaro Club on Tuesday, April 18 to hear an open panel discussion on medical marijuana.

The Rotary Clubs of Windsor-Essex hosted the event and CTV’s Jim Crichton was the moderator. The event offered a four-person panel of various professionals involved or connected to the medical marijuana industry.

John Cervini, co-founder of Aphria-a Leamington based medical marijuana pharmaceutical company, took to the floor first to speak about his company and the steps involved in the production of his product that is distributed nationwide.

“We’ve taken a plant like any other plant that we have experience growing with, and we’ve brought it into the greenhouse where a traditional cannabis plant hasn’t been found, and applied the agricultural practices as well as quality practices and [have] been very successful with growing that plant in a greenhouse,” Cervini said.

The process of acquiring a medical marijuana licence was explained by the next panelist, Dr. Mohammed Abdul Munim, the Patient Outreach Coordinator at the Canadian Cannabis Clinic in Windsor.

“First step would be to get a referral from your general practitioner or your physician who is considering you for medical cannabis,” explained Munim. “The minimum age for the licence is 25, and patients must have trialed conventional therapies first.”

A few local patients provided their perspectives when it came to personal experience with medical marijuana.

“All of my symptoms, I can manage very, very, well,” Marzena Roslan said, who became a medical marijuana patient after suffering chronic pain resulting from a shoulder injury.

Beth Harris, who lost her son to a drunk driver in 2012, and later diagnosed with cancer, said medical marijuana treated her depression and physical pain better than any pharmaceutical drug.

“It’s very important for me to function on a daily basis. I don’t think I would be getting out of bed if not for medical cannabis,” Harris said.

Dr. Caroline Hamm, a medical oncologist with the Windsor Cancer Research Group, spoke regarding cancer links and misconceptions regarding marijuana.

“It’s kind of all over the place. It might stimulate cancer growth, and it might inhibit it,” Hamm said, referring to several studies that examined the effects of THC on different human cells.

To close out the panel, Sgt. Lisa Cheney from the Drug and Gun Enforcement Unit of the Windsor Police Service explained that despite recent discussions and potential parliamentary action, recreational marijuana use and possession is still illegal.

“You can’t share it with other people, you can’t sell it, and you can’t dispense it,” Hamm said, adding that current dispensaries that sell to recreational users are operating outside of the law.

The federal government plans to legalize recreational marijuana usage by July 2018.