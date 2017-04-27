Voakes unhappy with partial funding for Rocks & Rolls

by Sylene Argent

Councillor Randy Voakes vacated his chair at the decision-making table so he could appear as a delegate at the Tuesday, April 18 Council meeting. He approached Council regarding the recent Finance Committee’s decision in only approving $2300 for the Essex Rocks & Rolls Car/Motorcycle Cruise In that is scheduled to take place in the Heritage Gardens Park on May 26.

Committee members Suzanne Allison and Monica Totten joined Voakes.

Voakes said that last year’s Cruise In was a significant event in Town and was successful. It was hosted as a spin off celebration of the erection of the Essex Memorial Spitfire plane and as a way to benefit businesses.

“This year is going to be three-fold because of the demand of people and businesses,” Voakes said. A mural painting is planned as well as entertainment from an award-winning Elvis impersonator. Live music will also be provided from local fiddle player Todd Porter. A children’s area is also planned.

Allison noted the organizing committee, for this event, asked the Finance Committee for $6,000 to host it through Essex’s Tourism Development Fund. The Finance Committee’s recommended $2,300 for the event was received and accepted by Council at the April 3 Council meeting.

She said that in all, to host this event, the cost estimate is $4900. She requested Council consider bumping the funding to $3900.

It was highlighted during the April 3 meeting that the costs for advertising ($1,000.00), posters and flyers ($500.00), insurance liability ($500.00), stage setup ($200.00), porta johns (cost to be determined), and the kids’ area ($100.00), be reimbursed to the Essex Rocks & Rolls Car/Motorcycle Cruise In Committee upon providing receipts for such expenditures.

Councillor Bill Caixeiro noted during the April 3 Council meting that the Rocks & Rolls organizers will get up to $3000, with receipts for those expense categories approved by Council and that were paid for by the committee.

Allison said the $2300 approved does not even cover the cost of the Elvis impersonator that was hired to incorporate rock and roll into the classic car show. She added some funds have been provided in-kind, such as for items like posters and cars, which were paid for by another source.

Deputy Mayor Richard Meloche is the Chairperson of the Finance Committee. He explained how the funding was determined. The only thing to which the Committee did not grant funds was the entertainment. It was felt this would be the easiest of the event’s activities that could get a sponsor. He said never has the Finance Committee agreed to pay for the entire cost of an event, but rather partners with organizers.

“There is always a cost sharing,” he said.

Totten added that there are 18 local vendors (some from out-of-town), scheduled to host tables at the event, including a WWII veteran who will sell his memoirs. The event will have a 50/50 draw for the Arthritis Society. There is no admission cost.

“We would like to show everyone what Essex has to offer, and we want to do it with style,” she said.

Voakes then asked that each Councillor forward support through their Contingency Fund, designed to allowed Councillors to support groups or events throughout the year. But at the previous meeting, a bylaw was passed that would not allow support for an event or towards an organization through the Council Contingency Fund if funding is provided through municipal programs in another way, such as through tourism or community partnership grants.

Council received the verbal presentation.