Meat Canner Committee hard at work in Leamington

by Adam Gault

For the past 18 years, the Leamington Meat Canner Committee (LMCC) has provided a variety of homemade canned meats for those in need.

Beginning in 1999, the Mennonite Central Committee (MCC) mobile canner has made an annual trip to Leamington for the charitable event. This year’s event took place last week at the Leamington Gleaners’ facility, and organizers hope to can and distribute more than 10,000 kilograms of fresh turkey.

Although there are other canned food drives, the LMCC is unique in that in cooks and cans all the meat from scratch. The LMCC describes the importance of choosing to can meat in its annual event as meat is a high source of protein, which is a missing component in so many deprived diets in our community as well as overseas.

The LMCC is made up of volunteers from local Catholic, Latter Day Saints, Lutheran, Mennonite, and United Churches. Volunteers spent three days from April 18-20 canning, cooking, and labeling the more than 12,000 cans of turkey at the Southwestern Ontario Gleaners in Leamington.

Peter Fiss, the Volunteer Coordinator for the Leamington Meat Canner Committee, said the importance of the volunteer aspect is what brings people to the event.

“It’s a way to remember what our ancestors went through,” Fiss explained. “For others, it’s a way to give back to the community.”

The volunteers, many of whom are high school students from throughout Essex County and Chatham-Kent, worked in various shifts between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. during the three-day period.

Raw turkey is first weighed, then placed into individual 800 gram cans. It is then put through an industrial pressure canner, which seals and cooks the turkey at 246 degrees Fahrenheit for two hours and 20 minutes. When the cans are finished cooking, they are then placed in water for 10 minutes to cool down. Once they have been sufficiently cooled, they are hand label and placed into boxes in anticipation of distribution.

The LMCC is still unsure of the destination of this year’s canned turkey, but many more volunteers will play an important part as the mobile meat canner continues its journey across North America.