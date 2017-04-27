United Church murder mystery

by Sylene Argent

Parishioners at Essex United Church donned cowboy hats and their finest denim to put on this year’s murder mystery, “Pig and the Poke Bar Welcomes Home Dixie Diver and the Downhome Dealers,” last Friday and Saturday evenings.

Organizers welcomed around 200 hundred individuals over the two performances, who enjoyed solving a good murder mystery coupled with plenty laughs, for this year’s dinner theatre.

The western-themed murder mystery centred around the musical group “Dixie Diver and the Downhome Dealers.” Nearly a dozen volunteers, with the church performed, and many other volunteers lent their talents to work behind the scenes.

The annual murder mystery at Essex United Church is always a popular event that attracts a sold-out crowd. For the past two years, the church has hosted the event inside the lower level gymnasium. This gave the performers the opportunity to move around while they mingled and interacted with the event attendees as they enjoyed their dinner.

Every year, the murder mystery is a fundraiser for the church to help with things like maintenance expenses.