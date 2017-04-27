Colchester North students go ‘Into the Woods’

by Sylene Argent

The around 60 Colchester North Public School students involved with this year’s Gesto Theatre play, “Into the Woods,” were pleased get into costume last week to show off their on-stage talents before friends, family members, and school peers.

Colchester teacher Lori Ross directs the play. She said the students involved, from grades four through eight, began practicing in January for the April performances.

“This group of kids has been excited for it. It is their year. It became their play,” Ross said. “I never had a group that has been so prepared in knowing their lines and songs, and this is a hard musical.”

“Into the Woods,” Ross explained, intertwines three notable plays, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and the Beanstalk, and Cinderella. A witch reveals a spell has been cast upon the main characters, the baker and his wife, and that is why the cannot have a family.

To appease the witch, Ross continued, the baker and his wife have to obtain a cape as red as blood, a cow as white as milk, and slippers as pure as gold. In the play, all of the characters meet in the woods and their stories begin to intertwine as the characters interact.

Before the play, the grade seven class hosted a bake sale to tie into the theme of the play and raise funds for the upcoming grade seven field trip.